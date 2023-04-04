South Louisiana Community Orchestra presents their annual Spring Concert

The South Louisiana Community Orchestra is proud to present their annual Spring Classical Concert “Classy Classics,” conducted by Dr. John St. Marie. The event will mark the opening of the South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s 2023 concert season.

“Classy Classics” will take place on April 30, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Regional Military Museum on 1154 Barrow Street in Houma. The musical selections will include popular favorites such as the Blue Danube, the Waltz from Copellia, Nesum Dorma, and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Grab your friends, family members, or any music lovers for this great musical event!