South Louisiana Community Orchestra returns with a Christmas Celebration Concert!

After a lengthy hiatus of nearly three years, the South Louisiana Community Orchestra is delighted to announce their return to the performance scene with their upcoming Christmas Community Concert!

The concert will be held on Sunday, December 5, at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Houma. (6109 Hwy. 311)

Dr. John St. Marie, Assistant Professor Director of Choral Activities at Nicholls State University, will serve as conductor. Some of the music selections will have vocal accompaniments provided by members of Dr. St. Marie’s Nicholls State Choir and Omaggio Choir singers.

Let South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s Christmas Concert be your introduction to the musical celebrations of the holiday season! The concert is family-friendly and a great way to set the mood for the joyous season ahead!