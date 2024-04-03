South Louisiana Community Orchestra to host Spring Seasonal Concert, “Dancing Through the Classics”

Spring is here, which means it’s time for the South Louisiana Community Orchestra’s first of their four Seasonal Concerts for 2024: “Dancing Through the Classics!”

The music pieces in the concert repertoire will feature different Paso Dobles, show themes like Romeo and Juliet, Firebird Suite, Capriccio Italien, Spanish rhythms like Espana Cani, El Relicaro, etc., and even some with Meditative Poetic rhythms, like Meditation, Poem for Orchestra, Con te Partiro, and more.

“We are privileged and delighted to have as our Conductor once again, Dr. John St. Marie, Department Head of the Choral Department at Nicholls State University,” reads a statement from Board President Johanna Pellegrin Chmiel of SLCO. “I feel that you will find several of the music pieces we have selected to perform for you familiar, nostalgic, and very entertaining. We are looking forward to seeing and entertaining each of you. Please extend this invitation to all of your family, friends, and music lovers.”

“Alongside Conductor Dr. John St. Marie, the pianist will be Seth Vicknair. The concert will take place at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, on Sunday, April 24, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Admission fees are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 years and younger.