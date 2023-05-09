South Louisiana Veteran Outreach presents: Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cook-off

South Louisiana Veteran Outreach presents their annual Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cook-off on Saturday, May 27, 2023! Freedom Fest will also be merging with Bayou Beer Fest this year to create a great event for all to enjoy. The festival will run from 11:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at 1407 LA-311 in Schriever.

“This year we are partnering with the Bayou Beer Fest, which means people in attendance will get the opportunity to taste-test delicious craft beer,” said South Louisiana Veteran Outreach President Brok Tobert. “There will also be home brewers in attendance showcasing their beer, as well as festival favorites like kettle corn, snowballs, ten inflatable bounce houses, mechanical bulls, an obstacle course, delicious crawfish, and more. There will be lots of activities for everyone of all ages to enjoy.” There will also be all-day live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, Sheauxdown, and MJ Dardar Music.

South Louisiana Veteran Outreach is still looking for teams to compete in the crawfish boil-off at the event. If you are interested in participating, please visit their official website for more information. Entry to the festival is $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, and free entry for children 2 and under. Make sure to stay up-to-date on event details on the South Louisiana Veteran Outreach Facebook, and mark your calendars for this exciting community festival!