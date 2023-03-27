South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center to host 17th annual Ladybug Ball

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center is proud to announce their 17th annual Ladybug Ball, taking place on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 86 Valhi Drive in Houma. The yearly event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m. The Ladybug Ball is a free family-friendly event with an emphasis on promoting environmental education for the youngest residents of Terrebonne Parish!

The Ladybug Ball will include arts and crafts, food, music, games, face painting, cookie decorating, and a petting zoo. Attendees are also encouraged to come dressed as their favorite wildlife critter for a costume contest beginning at noon the day of the event. However, the most exciting part of the Ladybug Ball will begin at 1:00 p.m., when members of the Wetlands Discovery Center will release 100,001 ladybugs in a spectacular show! As said by Wetlands Discovery Center, this unique event is not just fun for the family, but also “enables students to learn about the benefits of particular insects while participating in hands-on activities focusing on the protection and preservation of the environment.” Come out for a day of fun and to learn something new!

For more information about the upcoming Ladybug Ball, please visit the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Ladybug Ball Facebook or call (985) 580-7289.