South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company to host shrimp plate fundraiser

Crawfish may be out of season but South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company invites seafood lovers to enjoy a cajun treat in support of a great cause. The fire station will host a drive-thru shrimp boil fundraiser on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seafood lovers can stop by the fire station, located at 102 Lafaye Ave, to grab a plate filled with corn, potatoes, one pound of boiled shrimp, and Wow Wee garlic dip for $13. The volunteer fire company is hosting the shrimp boil in an effort to raise funds for the South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company. The fundraiser is sponsored by Louisiana Seafood, Wow Wee Dipping Sauce, and Rouses Market. For more information, visit South Lafourche Fire Station on Facebook.