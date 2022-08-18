South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company to host shrimp plate fundraiser

Synergy Bank’s Patrice Oncale Recieves LBA Service Award for 46 Years of Service
August 18, 2022
Houma man arrested on First Degree Rape charges of 12-year-old girl
August 18, 2022

Crawfish may be out of season but South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company invites seafood lovers to enjoy a cajun treat in support of a great cause. The fire station will host a drive-thru shrimp boil fundraiser on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seafood lovers can stop by the fire station, located at 102 Lafaye Ave, to grab a plate filled with corn, potatoes, one pound of boiled shrimp, and Wow Wee garlic dip for $13. The volunteer fire company is hosting the shrimp boil in an effort to raise funds for the South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company. The fundraiser is sponsored by Louisiana Seafood, Wow Wee Dipping Sauce, and Rouses Market. For more information, visit South Lafourche Fire Station on Facebook.

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

August 18, 2022

Housing Louisiana to host Disaster Recovery Information Session

Read more