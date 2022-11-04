Southdown Marketplace will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, Nov. 5

The annual Southdown Marketplace Fall Show will be held this Saturday, November 5, from 8am until 5pm. The Marketplace will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5 per person; children under 12 are free.

Celeste Landry, Assistant Director for Southdown Plantation shared, “Our event has always been and remains a rain or shine event due to the many hours of coordination between all parties. We are looking forward to the weather playing out in the best outcome for everyone, and anticipate a good turnout. Our many volunteers have their rain boots and gear ready!”

Southdown Marketplace is a one-day artisan craft festival that features more than 300 local and national vendors. All proceeds benefit the non-profit Terrebonne Historical & Cultural Society and Southdown Plantation & Museum. THACS does not receive any government funding and relies primarily on fundraising and private donations.