Southdown Plantation announces official Marketplace vendors

March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023

Southdown Plantation has officially announced all the vendors that will be participating in their 38th semi-annual Marketplace Artisan Craft Show. The family-friendly Marketplace will feature almost 200 unique booths showcasing beautiful craftsmanship, fun kids activities, and important organizations from Louisiana.

The Southdown Plantation Marketplace will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Southdown Plantation & Museum beginning at 8:00 a.m. Attendees may view a map of the setup ahead of time here. Check out the list of vendors below and come support talented local artisans at this community event!



