Southdown Plantation announces Vendor List for 2024 Spring Marketplace

Southdown Plantation’s Spring 2024 Marketplace Artisan Craft Show is only one day away!

Southdown Plantation’s upcoming event will mark their 39th semi-annual Marketplace in support of local community businesses and family fun. The Marketplace will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at 1208 Museum Drive in Houma.

The Marketplace will feature hundreds of vendor booths, offering seasonal decor, unique gifts, crafts, artwork, wood crafts, furniture, pottery, metalwork, jewelry, clothing, toys, gourmet food, candles, home-grown plants, and more from local and regional artists. There will also be a Cajun Food Court, featuring everyone’s favorites– jambalaya, white beans, hot dogs, chili, crawfish pies, burgers, french fries, egg rolls, roast beef, pulled pork poboys, beignets, and more. Bayou Blends will also be at the Marketplace with their Mobile Cocktail Booth, serving Bloody Marys, Mint Juleps, Mimosas, Old Fashioned’s, a Seasonal Speciality Cocktail, and an assortment of beer.

Younger children are welcome to enjoy Southdown Plantation’s Kid Activity Area while their parents shop, featuring a petting zoo, face painting, and sand art. There will also be all-day live music by the Southern Drifters for everyone attending.

Admission to Southdown Plantation’s Spring 2024 Marketplace is $5.00, and kids under 12 enter for free. For questions or more information, please call (985) 851-0154 or visit the Southdown Plantation and Museum Facebook page.

See the list of vendors who will be in attendance here.