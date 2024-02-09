Southdown Plantation & Museum to host Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum in honor of Black History Month

Southdown Plantation & Museum with the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum will host a special event in celebration of Black History Month on February 21, 2024.

“The Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum brings memorabilia, artifacts, and photos of African American history in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes to you,” reads an official flier shared by Southdown Plantation & Museum. “After the Houma museum structure was damaged by Hurricane Ida in August of 2021, a 34-foot RV was repurposed as a way to keep Black history alive and active in our community.”

The event at Southdown Plantation & Museum will feature art work by local artists Earl Theriot and Christina Brown. “A mural, designed by local artist Earl Theriot, Jr., adorns the outside of the mobile museum. Theriot’s work portrays slaves taken from their homeland and important figures who were pivotal to African American history,” continues the statement. “Theriot is well know in the Houma area and his work helps preserve Black history. Inside the mobile museum, patrons can view a rotating series of exhibits, curated from the museum’s collection, and speak with a museum guide.”

For more information, please visit Southdown Museum & Plantation’s Facebook or the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum’s Facebook.