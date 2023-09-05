Southdown Plantation presents Author’s Night

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, Southdown Plantation will host an Author Night featuring three talented writers from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Come out for a thrilling evening showcasing these authors and hearing about their bayou tales and adventures!

In addition to featuring these authors, there will also be door prizes and refreshments served. The authors featured will include:

Bill Thompson, author of The Bayou Hauntings Series: “From his childhood, Bill had a curiosirty of the world that led him to remote mountains, jungle ruins, desert pyramids, and more! These escapades led to his award winning books that include hauting ghost stories and thrilling archaeologival adventures. Bill will be traveling from Dallas, Texas to share these stories in Terrebonne Parish.

Jessica Tastet, author of The Raleigh Chermaie Series: “Born and raised in Raceland, Louisiana, Jessica uses the places and people of her childhood to create the backdrop of her fictional South Louisiana town in her “Raleigh Cheramie” series filled with mystery and suspense.”

Genevieve Williams, author of The FBI’s SIU7 Series: “With a panoramic view of Bayou Lafourche in Louisiana as a backdrop, Genevieve pens stories with quintessential southern flair based on real places and real furry friends. In her FBI-based “Obsession” series, a knowledge of most things military also manages to worm its way into these yarns of suspense and romance.”



Admission to the Author Night at Southdown Plantation is $3 per person. For more information, please visit Southdown Plantation’s Facebook, or call (985) 851-0154.