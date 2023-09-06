Southdown Plantation to officially re-open today!

Southdown Plantation and Museum in Houma will officially reopen tonight, September 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. with a special ribbon cutting ceremony!

The historic house, which was established in 1828, was forced to shut down for construction following Hurricane Ida–but as of today is fully functioning again. “We have re-done everything at our museum, and are excited to be opening our museum back up to the public,” said Director Celeste Landry. “We have been shut down for two years and are ready to show everyone what we’ve done.” Southdown Plantation will finally be able to offer full tours of the museum beginning this week, after much anticipation.

Southdown Plantation is still currently offering free mini-tours of the Grounds, former Slaves Quarters, Workers Cabin, and the Exterior of the plantation as construction is being completed. There are also several new historical pieces to view at the house, as well as a gift shop open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. For more information about Southdown Plantation and their upcoming grand re-opening, please visit their Facebook or website.