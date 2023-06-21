Southern Feathers Aviary to host Thibodaux’s first ever Exotic Pet Expo

Calling all animal lovers! The Southern Feathers Aviary is excited to announce that they are bringing the first ever Exotic Pet Expo to the Thibodaux area. Come out to the Warren J. Harang Auditorium on the second weekend of July to witness, enjoy, and maybe even adopt some incredible exotic animals.

“We will be hosting vendors from all over the country at our upcoming expo– Massachusetts, Georgia, and California to name a few,” explained Chad Bellanger, Owner of Southern Feathers Aviary. “We will have a wide range of animals such as reptiles, birds, and small mammals, as well as a petting zoo outside and Reptile and Parrot Encounters, which is when you actually get to hold the animals. This is a very unique, and possibly once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The Exotic Pet Expo will also include pet necessities such as supplies, food, feeder insects, and more. Concessions will be available both days for attendees, and on Sunday there will be a raffle.

“This is going to be a really fun-filled weekend,” said Bellanger. “We encourage everyone to come out and take part in the event!” The Thibodaux Exotic Pet Expo will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m, and Sunday, July 9, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Entry price is $5 at the door, and children ages 6 and under enter for free. For more information about this upcoming event, or vendors who will be present, please visit the Thibodaux Exotic Pet Expo Facebook or website.