Spahr’s Downtown to celebrate twenty year anniversary

Spahr’s in Downtown Thibodaux will be celebrating their 20th anniversary on Thursday, March 23, 2023 with a special celebration for the community! Locals are invited to join the beloved restaurant for a night of food, fun, hospitality, and music.

“We will be having a ribbon cutting at 5:00 p.m. and live music to mark the occasion,” said Spahr’s Downtown Manager Ciji Falgout. “We will also have a drink special for everyone to enjoy, alongside our regular dining services. It will be a great night to celebrate two decades of service to this community!” For more information, please visit Spahr’s Downtown’s Facebook or website, or contact (985) 448-0487.