Speakers and schedule announced for Coastal Day

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has released the official schedule for the upcoming Coastal Day event on June 15, 2023, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Check out the schedule of events below:

4:00 p.m: Opening Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance

Welcome from Gordon Dove, President of TPCG 4:15-5:30 p.m, Panel 1: Update from the Federal & State Officials; Flood Risk Reduction Efforts & Coastal Restoration Tony Alford, Moderator, President TLCD Colonel Cullen Jones, U.S.C.O.E. N.O. District Commander: Commitment in Expediting Work on MtG Hurricane Risk Reduction Chip Kline: Upcoming State Investments on Terrebonne Parish Coastal Restoration and Protection State Delegation Members in Attendance: Coastal Issues Status from 2023 State Regular Legislative Session Sen. Brett Alain, Dist. 21: Chairman of Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee Sen. Mike Fesi, Dist. 20: Vice Chairman, Senate Natural Resources Committee Rep. Tanner Magee, Dist. 53: Speaker Pro Tempore Louisiana House of Representatives Rep. Jerome Zeringue, Dist. 52: Chairman, House Appropriations Committee Rep. Beryl Amedee, Dist. 51: House Civil Law and Procedure Committee Rep. Joe Orgeron, Dist. 54: House Natural Resources and Environment Committee Reggie Dupre, TLCD Executive Director: Morganza to the Gulf Update in Terrebonne Parish Cory Kief, President NLLD: Morganza to the Gulf Update in Lafourche Parish Mitch Marmande, MtG Program Manager: Phase II Houma Navigation Canal Lock Complex Bid Update Windell Curole, Executive Secretary to the South Lafourche Levee District Board of Commissioners: Future of South Lafourche Levee District

Tour of Coastal Day Exhibits and Equipment, complimentary meal served to visitors 6:00-7:00 p.m, Panel 2: Important Economic Issues for Coastal Residents Henri Boulet, Executive Director, Morganza Coalition Liz Murrill, Solicitor General, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office: Flood Insurance Status Updates Timmy Temple, President, Temptan: Homeowners Insurance Status Update Joe Orgeron, LA State Representative District 54: How Will the Wind Energy Industry Benefit Terrebonne Parish? Jason Lanclos, LA DNR: How Will the Carbon Capture Industry Benefit Terrebonne Parish?

For more information about Coastal Day, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook or website.