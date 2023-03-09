Special Needs Egg Hunt returns to Houma

Event organizer Erica Lambert is thrilled to facilitate the second Special Needs Egg Hunt in Houma, on Sunday, March 26, 2023. “This a relaxed afternoon where the kids can take their time hunting and having fun at their own pace,” Lambert explained. “Typical hunts can be chaotic and stressful for some special needs families, but this is a special time for them to enjoy and create memories as a family!”

Taking place at 2 p.m. at The Bayou Country Sports Park splash pad area, special needs families are invited to enjoy an afternoon hunting for eggs. Some of the eggs will be filled with treats and prizes, and a few lucky kids will walk away with large prizes, thanks to generous donors. To accommodate all children with special needs, some of the eggs will have balloons tied to them to make the hunt accessible for children in wheel chairs and walkers as well.

“I really wanted to create an event where our special needs community could come together and just enjoy our kids,” said Lambert. “While we don’t all share the same disability, we all share similar challenges, and this is a great event to unite our special needs community.”

No registration is required, just show up and enjoy the fun! While siblings of special needs children are invited to attend, the hunt is for those with special needs. Visit the event on Facebook.