Get ready for an evening of fun live music! Spilt Liquor Productions presents Jammin’ on the Bandstand on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Downtown Houma Courthouse from 7:00 -9:00 p.m. The Bandstand event will feature local band, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous.

“We spoke with the members of the band, and they were interested in playing the bandstand– so we said let’s do it!” said Spilt Liquor Productions representative and Executive Director of the Hache Grant Association Manny Merlos. “We love doing this kind of event in the spirit of bringing live music to Downtown Houma. We love seeing the bandstand used, and feel live music is an important part of revitalizing the area.” Merlos explained that he hopes event like this will become a regular staple in Downtown Houma. In addition to live music, there will be a BBQ food vendor available for attendees to purchase drinks and food.

Jammin’ on the Bandstand is entirely free and family-friendly, all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about the upcoming event, please visit the Spilt Liquor Productions Facebook or website.