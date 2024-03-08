Spring Festivals are in Full Bloom

Ah, let me tell y’all about springtime in Houma, sha, when the entire region wakes up from a winter slumber, eager to embrace the warmth and joie de vivre that the Spring season brings. It’s like the good Lord himself dresses the bayou in its Sunday best, with flowers bloomin’, and hummin’ with the sounds of nature’s melody. Discover a variety of festivals that have a little something to offer everyone and perfectly captures the spirit of Louisiana’s Bayou Country with local traditions, flavors of Cajun cuisine and rhythms of local musical talents. So, pull up a lawn chair, grab a cold one and experience the magic of spring in Houma, where every festival is a love letter to our Cajun culture and way of life.

Roux for a Reason: Saturday, March 9 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma

Join us for a weekend of flavor and fun at the 7th Annual Roux for a Reason Gumbo Cookoff! Southdown Plantation is opening its doors to the public from 10am – 4pm, March 9. General admission is $15, and kids under 12 get in free. Enjoy tons of entertainment and support a great cause – this year, it’s all about fighting cancer! Don’t miss the lip sync battle at the Mardi Gras Hall on Saturday night. See you there!

Twin Fest Louisiana: Saturday, April 6 | 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Downtown Houma

Mark your calendars for Twin Fest Louisiana – a first-in-state festival honoring twins, multiples and those who love them! This FREE family-friendly festival promises to deliver double, triple and quadruple the fun! Featuring the musical talents of the MLK Youth Choir, Soul Revivals, Go DJ Twins plus a fun Kids Zone with activities such as horseback riding, petting zoo, story time, train rides and crafts. Enjoy delicious food, a fun 360 photo booth, Ying Yang Yoga, enter in the Find Your Doppelganger contest, a Twin Two-Step Second Line, Stole Your Face contest, and more!

Ladybug Ball Festival: Saturday, April 20 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Wetlands Discovery Center, 86 Valhi Boulevard, Houma

The Ladybug Ball is a family-friendly event with a focus on environmental education for kids! Enjoy kid’s activities, music, food, petting zoo, arts & crafts booths, and so much more! Don’t miss the costume contest at 11AM and 100,001 ladybug release at 1PM!

Pirates and Boots Festival: Saturday, April 27 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Downtown Houma Marina

Ahoy, mateys! Get ready for a swashbuckling adventure at the Pirates & Boots Festival, where we’ll celebrate our vibrant bayou heritage and support a fantastic cause! Join us on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Houma Downtown Marina for a day of high-energy fun and community spirit. Get ready for an action-packed day filled with thrilling activities that will ignite your adventurous spirit. From live pirate performances to mesmerizing boot-stomping music, we have something for everyone.

May the 4th Be With You: Saturday, May 4 | 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | Downtown Houma

May the 4th returns to Downtown Houma for the 4th Annual Celebration of all things Star Wars! All Jedi, Sith and Younglings are invited to partake in this fandom extravaganza! The public is invited to dress as their favorite Star Wars character and join us for face painting, trivia, music, food and more!

Louisiana Blackberry Festival: Saturday, May 18 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Macdonell United Methodist Children’s Services

The Blackberry Festival offers a vibrant experience with live music from 11 AM to 5 PM. Enjoy a variety of vendors and a recipe contest open to the public. Indulge in delicious food and drinks available on-site thank to The Houma Shrine Club & The Helio Foundation. Entrance is free, with a $5 parking fee for onsite parking. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the essence of blackberries in a lively atmosphere.

Freedom Fest 2024: Saturday, May 25 | 12 p.m.-8 p.m. | Fletcher Technical Community College