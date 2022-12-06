St. Bernadette Catholic School invites the community to celebrate the season with their Live Nativity, tomorrow night, December 6, 2022 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The 19 year old tradition will feature members of the St. Bernadette Choir. “This is a long running St. Bernadette tradition, and we love having the community here with us to celebrate advent,” said Principal Elise LeBoeuf.

This year, the Live Nativity will be in held inside the church, with showings approximately every 15 minutes. From 6:00 – 6:30 p.m., pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will be caroling in the gym. In addition, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Herbert Hall for photos, as well as snack and ornaments for purchase from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will benefit a family that the St. Bernadette Student Council adopted for the the holidays.

The event is open to the public, and parking is available in the school and church parking lots. St. Bernadette Catholic School is located at 309 Funderburk Ave. in Houma.