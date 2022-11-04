The Third Annual St. Gregory Praline & Music Festival will be held Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 in Houma.

The festival will be held at St. Gregory Barbarigo School at 441 Sixth St. in Houma. There will be rides, games, a petting zoo, a chili cook-off, live and silent auctions, live music, food, and drinks!

The festival will have a full line-up with entertainment:

Friday, November 11

6:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Lagniappe

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Bandit

Saturday, November 12

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Kids Showcase

11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Daytton Turner

2:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Bottoms Up

5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Johnny Stasso & The Wild Hares

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Live Auction

8:15 p.m. – Midnight Canebreakers

What’s a Praline & Music Festival without the pralines? There will be a praline contest to see who makes the best pralines! All entries must be accompanied by a recipe and must be individually wrapped. The pralines will be judged on appearance, texture, and of course, taste! The registration deadline is Friday, November 11, at noon. The form and pralines can be turned in at the Sweet Booth.

Admission is $5 upon entry except for Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. where admission is free. For more information, follow the festival on Facebook.

Although the festival is in its third year, it stems from the Annual Praline Festival which brought thousands of people together to celebrate Louisiana culture in 1983. Originally, it was a Terrebonne Councilman and fair chairman, Winston English, who decided something bigger than a fair was needed to involve not only the school but the congregation as a whole. The La. Praline Festival was recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society as a Top 20 Event five times in 10 years. The end of the festival didn’t come from a lack of success, but rather an order from the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux in 1996 to end festivals at area church grounds.