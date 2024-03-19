St. Joseph Altars Around the Diocese

LDH to host clinical update on Tuberculosis on World TB DayMarch 19, 2024
From the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:
St. Joseph’s Feast Day is March 19th. Many church parishes around the diocese will have St. Joseph Altars set up for visitors. See the below details for times and locations. If you notice a church parish that is not represented, please email communications@htdiocese.org.
Annunziata, Houma
Church Cafeteria
March 16th | 5:00pm – close
March 17th | 9:00am – 5:30pm
March 18th – 19th | 8:00am – 3:30pm
Visitors will not be allowed during classes on Sunday. A sign will be placed on the door.
Christ the Redeemer, Thibodaux
March 19th | 8:00am – 5:00pm
The altar blessing will immediately follow daily Mass at 7:30am.
Holy Cross, Morgan City
March 19th | 8:00am-7:00pm
Holy Savior, Lockport
Cenacle Room
March 19th | 9:00am – 3:00pm
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay
March 19th | 7:45am – 4:00pm
Our Lady of the Rosary, Larose
KC Home
March 19th | 9:30am – 6:30pm
Sacred Heart, Cut Off
March 16th -19th | Times Vary
Altar will be blessed at 4:00pm Mass on Saturday, March 16th. It will be available for viewing for a short time after
Mass, on Sunday after all Masses until 2:30pm, on Monday from 12:00pm to 7:00pm., and on Tuesday from 8 :00am to 7:00pm.
St. Bernadette, Houma
Herbert Hall
March 19th | 8:00am – 6:00pm
A shrimp spaghetti meal will be served from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
St. Bridget, Schriever
March 19th | until 5:00pm
St. Genevieve, Thibodaux
St. Genevieve Family Center
March 19th | 7:30am – 6:00pm
A traditional St. Joseph pasta meal will be served beginning at 11:00am.
Parking in St. Genevieve Church parking lot. Please do not park in front of Church or School
(on Barbier Ave) from 7:00am-8:30am or from 2:00pm-3:30pm due to school drop off and pick up traffic.
St. Hilary of Poitiers, Mathews
Multipurpose Building
March 19th | 8:00am – 8:00pm
St. Joseph blessing at 8:00am. St. Joseph Tupa Tupa and Dinner from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.
St. Joseph, Chauvin
March 16th – 19th | 9:00am – 4:00pm
The altar will be blessed following the 4:00pm Mass on Saturday, March 16th.
Viewing will be held on Saturday after the blessing, and on Sunday after the 8:00am and 10:00am Masses.
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux
March 19th | 7:00am – 5:00pm
Will break for the 12:10pm daily Mass.
St. Joseph, Galliano
Front Parking Lot
March 16th | 11:00am – 2:00pm
Drive thru only.
St. Lawrence, Chacahoula
March 19th | 8:30am – 6:00pm
Opening with a blessing at 8:30am and closing with Mass at 6:00pm, followed by a fellowship meal in Finnegan Hall.
St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kraemer
St. Lawrence Church Life Center
March 17th | 8:00am – 4:00pm
St. Mary’s Nativity, Raceland
St. Andrew Hall (blue building next to the rectory)
March 17th | 8:00am – 10:00am
March 19th | 8:00am – 2:00pm
March 18th is not available to the public. It is only for St. Mary’s Nativity School Students and Staff.
Cannata’s, 6307 West Park Ave, Houma
March 19 | Store hours: 6am – 10pm