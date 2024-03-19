St. Joseph Altars Around the Diocese

From the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:

St. Joseph’s Feast Day is March 19th. Many church parishes around the diocese will have St. Joseph Altars set up for visitors. See the below details for times and locations. If you notice a church parish that is not represented, please email communications@htdiocese.org.

Annunziata, Houma

Church Cafeteria

March 16th | 5:00pm – close

March 17th | 9:00am – 5:30pm

March 18th – 19th | 8:00am – 3:30pm

Visitors will not be allowed during classes on Sunday. A sign will be placed on the door.

Christ the Redeemer, Thibodaux

March 19th | 8:00am – 5:00pm

The altar blessing will immediately follow daily Mass at 7:30am.

Holy Cross, Morgan City

March 19th | 8:00am-7:00pm

Holy Savior, Lockport

Cenacle Room

March 19th | 9:00am – 3:00pm

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay

March 19th | 7:45am – 4:00pm

Our Lady of the Rosary, Larose

KC Home

March 19th | 9:30am – 6:30pm

Sacred Heart, Cut Off

March 16th -19th | Times Vary

Altar will be blessed at 4:00pm Mass on Saturday, March 16th. It will be available for viewing for a short time after

Mass, on Sunday after all Masses until 2:30pm, on Monday from 12:00pm to 7:00pm., and on Tuesday from 8 :00am to 7:00pm.

St. Bernadette, Houma

Herbert Hall

March 19th | 8:00am – 6:00pm

A shrimp spaghetti meal will be served from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

St. Bridget, Schriever

March 19th | until 5:00pm

St. Genevieve, Thibodaux

St. Genevieve Family Center

March 19th | 7:30am – 6:00pm

A traditional St. Joseph pasta meal will be served beginning at 11:00am.

Parking in St. Genevieve Church parking lot. Please do not park in front of Church or School

(on Barbier Ave) from 7:00am-8:30am or from 2:00pm-3:30pm due to school drop off and pick up traffic.

St. Hilary of Poitiers, Mathews

Multipurpose Building

March 19th | 8:00am – 8:00pm

St. Joseph blessing at 8:00am. St. Joseph Tupa Tupa and Dinner from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

St. Joseph, Chauvin

March 16th – 19th | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The altar will be blessed following the 4:00pm Mass on Saturday, March 16th.

Viewing will be held on Saturday after the blessing, and on Sunday after the 8:00am and 10:00am Masses.

St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux

March 19th | 7:00am – 5:00pm

Will break for the 12:10pm daily Mass.

St. Joseph, Galliano

Front Parking Lot

March 16th | 11:00am – 2:00pm

Drive thru only.

St. Lawrence, Chacahoula

March 19th | 8:30am – 6:00pm

Opening with a blessing at 8:30am and closing with Mass at 6:00pm, followed by a fellowship meal in Finnegan Hall.

St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kraemer

St. Lawrence Church Life Center

March 17th | 8:00am – 4:00pm

St. Mary’s Nativity, Raceland

St. Andrew Hall (blue building next to the rectory)

March 17th | 8:00am – 10:00am

March 19th | 8:00am – 2:00pm

March 18th is not available to the public. It is only for St. Mary’s Nativity School Students and Staff.

Cannata’s, 6307 West Park Ave, Houma

March 19 | Store hours: 6am – 10pm