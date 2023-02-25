St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou + Paddle Bayou Lafourche set for March 11

Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) and Barataria- Terrebonne Nation Estuary Program (BTNEP) have teamed up to bring residents and visitors a full day of family friendly fun on Bayou Lafourche on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

FOBL’s St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou takes place along the banks of Bayou Lafourche in downtown Thibodaux with the gates opening to the public at 11 a.m. Immediately after Paddle Bayou Lafourche participants complete the paddle trip near the festival area, the cardboard and duct tape boat races will begin. This is a 100-yard dash for boats constructed of only cardboard and duct tape with 1-3 participants. Participation in the cardboard boat races is free and participants will receive a free event t-shirt. During and after the water activities, participants, spectators, and attendees can enjoy great cuisine served by food vendors while listening to a DJ and Live Music. This is a family-friendly event with activities for kids. Water and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from local establishments and can be consumed outdoors within the festival boundaries. Entry into the festival is $15 and includes free food while supplies last.

BTNEP’s Paddle Bayou Lafourche will take paddlers from Napoleonville or Labadieville to Thibodaux. The paddle trip will culminate in downtown Thibodaux for the St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou festival. Entry in the Paddle Bayou Lafourche includes transportation to the launch sites, event t-shirt, snacks, and full access to St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou. Paddlers can enter the 13.7-mile paddle which begins in Napoleonville or the shorter 8.7-mile paddle from Labadieville. Entry in the Paddle Bayou Lafourche is $40 per person, $20 for children 12 years and younger to paddle, and you must supply your own canoe. If you would like more information about Paddle Bayou Lafourche, please contact Nicole Babin at 985.447.0868 or email at Nicole@btnep.org.

Details on the events are as follows:

Paddle Bayou Lafourche Launch Times

Napoleonville–8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

Labadieville – 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou

11 a.m. – Gates Open to Public

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – DJ

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Kids Activities

12 p.m. – Food serving begins (FREE with $15 Entry)

1:30 p.m. – Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Races Begin

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Live Music

Registration and additional details are available online. If you would like more information about St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou, please contact Matthew Rivere at 985-285-3352 or email at Matthew.rivere@bayoulafourche.org.