Start Corporation to host Summer Send Off Resource Fair and Blood Drive

Mark your calendars for Start Corporation’s Summer Send Off Resource Fair and Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Come join the community to end the summer connecting and sharing valuable resources to help everyone stay happy and healthy!

The Resource Fair and Blood Drive will take place from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at 235 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma. Along with other vendors, Start Corporation will be hosting the Finding Our Roots African American Museum Bus and The Blood Center Unity on site for the event. If you are interested in participating in the blood drive, please sign up here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Here are the vendors that will be available at the Resource Fair and Blood Drive:

For more information, please visit the Start Corporation Facebook page.