Start the summer right at the Senior Health & Wellness Event

As the summer heat begins to roll in, all seniors in the Terrebonne Parish are are invited to the upcoming Senior Health + Wellness Event. Start the season of summer fun in tip-top shape!

The Senior Health & Wellness Fair will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Devon Keller Gym, 5575 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson.

The fair will feature the following resources:

First aid education

Behavioral health and disability services

Affordable health care insurance information

Medicaid and Medicare information

Library resources

Diabetes and hydration information

Veterans assistance and resources

Prescription medication resources

The Senior Health & Wellness Fair is hosted by the Louisiana Department of Health, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Gulf Coast Social Services.