Start the summer right at the Senior Health & Wellness Event

As the summer heat begins to roll in, all seniors in the Terrebonne Parish are are invited to the upcoming Senior Health + Wellness Event. Start the season of summer fun in tip-top shape!
The Senior Health & Wellness Fair will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Devon Keller Gym, 5575 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson.
The fair will feature the following resources:
- First aid education
- Behavioral health and disability services
- Affordable health care insurance information
- Medicaid and Medicare information
- Library resources
- Diabetes and hydration information
- Veterans assistance and resources
- Prescription medication resources
The Senior Health & Wellness Fair is hosted by the Louisiana Department of Health, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Gulf Coast Social Services.