State Representative Jessica Domangue to host local Town Hall Meeting addressing concerns over rising insurance rates

District 53 Louisiana State Representative Jessica Domangue will host a public Town Hall Meeting next week to address the surging insurance rates for Louisiana residents.

The Town Hall Meeting will feature Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple, who will answer questions regarding plans for insurance reform. Community members are invited to come ask questions, voice concerns, and learn about plans for future insurance reform in Louisiana.

Due to several factors including risk of severe weather, infrastructure, and crime rates, Louisiana is among the most expensive state for multiple types of insurance. According to National Association of Realtors, home insurance in Louisiana is projected to increase by 23% in 2024, resulting in a projected annual rate of $7,809.

“This Town Hall will be a great opportunity for citizens to ask questions and voice concerns regarding insurance prices. These high rates are some of the biggest financial concerns people in Louisiana currently have,” explained Representative Domangue. “We currently have some of the highest auto and home owner insurance rates in the country, and we need to do something about it.”

The Town Hall Meeting is free to attend and all are welcome. The event will take place on August 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM at the Williams Street Gym (900 Williams Avenue in Houma). For more information, please contact Representative Jessica Domangue at (985) 858-2970.