STHS announces their annual student art show

Come on out for a Starry Night of Artwork! South Terrebonne High School Art Department is proud to present their annual art show on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the South Terrebonne High library.

Artwork will be on display for attendees to view in a gallery walk around the library and will feature work from South Terrebonne High Art I, Art II, Art III, and Advanced Placement Studio Art students. Judging will take place prior to the event, so ribbons and awards will be displayed on winning artwork during the gallery walk. All student work can also be viewed online prior to the show on South Terrebonne High School’s website and Facebook. Please call (985) 303-4834 for more information.