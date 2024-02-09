Still looking for plans? Here are some events to support local businesses this Valentine’s Day!

Mardi Gras isn’t the only holiday coming next week! With Valentine’s Day this Wednesday, February 14, 2024, here are some fun events to celebrate love and support local businesses.

It’s a Date! – By Southern Magnolia Gifts, Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m: Grab a loved one and head on over to Southern Magnolia Gifts for a day of coffee, shopping, and lunch. Get a coffee from Expresso on the Go, and then head inside Southern Magnolia Gifts for sales and Valentine’s gifts. Customize a wreath sash by Thread Tales and then checkout to get free parmesan bites from Rotolo’s!

– By Christian Church of God in Christ, Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m: Come enjoy food, games, entertainment, and a mini workshop at this Valentine’s Day event. Dress code is dressy casual and for adults only. Couples and singles are welcome. Tickets are $65 per couple ($70 at the door) and $35 per person ($40 at the door). RSVP for the event here. Galentine’s Wine & Yoga – By Everlimitless Yoga, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:15 p.m: Raise a glass to self-love and friendship this Galentine’s Day! Join us for a blissful blend of Wine & Yoga on February 14 at 6:15 pm. Unwind, stretch, and celebrate the fabulous women in your life. It’s time to sip, flow, and radiate love!

Valentine’s Day Charcuterie Class – By Gumbo Weather, Wednesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m: Join us on Valentine’s Day to build your own heart-shaped charcuterie board in our class. Grab your partner or best pal and come learn about the perfect cheese and cured meat pairings while diving into the art of incorporating seasonal accouterments. Enhance your board with vibrant fruits, nuts, and other festive delights, complemented by mouthwatering bread from a local baker. Also if you would like to add a custom engraving charcuterie board to use during the class, please add that to your booking as well. Welcome champagne will be served but feel free to bring your beverage of choice. Purchase your tickets here.

Did we miss your event? Leave a comment under this post on our Facebook!