Stroll the streets of Downtown Thibodaux during the Spring Arts Walk

Thibodaux Main Street announced the Spring Arts Walk in Downtown Thibodaux will take place on Friday, March 24, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The family friendly event is free and open to the public. Those in attendance will stroll though downtown Thibodaux viewing the works of a variety of talented local artists, shopping, and dining.

The Spring Arts Walk is open to all forms of art including photography, fiber art, handmade jewelry, paintings, pottery, authors, watercolor, ceramics, sculpting, performing arts, and more! Thibodaux Main Street is accepting artist registration for the 2023 Spring Arts Walk. Whether you are an experienced exhibitor, or this is your first time, the Spring Arts Walk provides the perfect venue. “The intimate set up is perfect for first time exhibitors, those with minimal inventory, or anyone wanting to show their work without an elaborate display,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Main Street.

There is a $30 registration fee for all artists. Registration can be completed online here. The deadline to register for the 2023 Spring Arts Walk is Friday, March 17. For more information, contact Thibodaux Main Street at (985) 413-9886 or email Danielle@thibodauxmainstreet. com.