Summer Art Classes for Kids announced at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Gallery

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild is excited to announce registration is now open for their June/July Kids Art Classes!

Local young artists ages 6-16 can now sign up to learn acrylic painting, paper collage, clay sculpture, and lots more. Classes are taught by Lee Aucoin and Akira Crosby, both who have degrees in fine art, teaching experience, and are contributing gallery members.

All supplies and necessary tools are provided by the instructors, with a $25 fee per class or $90 for all four classes. Ms. Aucoin also teaches intermediate and beginner acrylic painting to adults every Monday for a $35 fee. See the full list of dates here:

EVERY MONDAY, June/July 2024 Lee Aucoin Kids Art Class, 11-16 years, 2:00-3:30 p.m. Lee Aucoin Adult Painting Class, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY, June/July 2024 Akira Crosby Kids Art Class, no age restriction, 6:30-8:00 p.m.

EVERY SATURDAY, June/July 2024 Lee Aucoin Kids Art Class, 6-11 years, 2:00-4:00 p.m.



To register for these classes, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Art Gallery located at 630 Belanger Street on Tuesday-Friday (10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) or Saturday (12:00-4:00 p.m.). For questions, please call Lee Aucoin (562-338-8487) or Akria Crosby (985-860-9536), or visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild on Facebook.