Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma announces all-new, unique fundraiser: “The Trial of the Wicked Witch”

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma is excited to present their brand-new, unique summer fundraiser coming to Houma this August– the Trial of the Wicked Witch!

“The Wicked Witch has finally been caught and hauled into the Court of Once Upon a Time to stand trial. She’s accused of casting a spell on Sleeping Beauty, attempting to poison Snow White, kidnapping Rapunzel, and trying to eat Hansel,” reads an official description of the play. “The Trial of the Wicked Witch is a fresh, sassy take on the old folk tales, turning them on their heads. And best part? The audience is the jury and gets to decide the outcome of the trial!”

With Red Riding Hood heading the prosecution, the Evil Stepmother serving as the defense attorney, the Three Little Pigs as bailiffs, and the beloved Fairy Godmother as judge, don’t miss this exciting performance by an entirely local cast as they bring this one-of-a-kind tale tale to Houma.

“We are so excited about this event,” said Sherman Naquin, President of the Sunrise Rotary of Houma “We want to offer something to Terrebonne Parish that is fun and different. This isn’t a traditional fundraising event– it’s not a food festival, it’s not a golf tournament, it’s not a music festival– but its new, it’s exciting, it’s indoors, and we think everyone will have a great time.”

The Trial of the Wicked Witch will take place on August 1, 2024 at the Woodmen of the World Hall in Houma, beginning at 7:00 PM. The event is sponsored by Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma and Martin & Pellegrin CPA. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased here.

For more information about the event, please visit the Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma’s Facebook page.