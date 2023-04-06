Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma presents: “Murder Mystery Dinner Theater” coming soon!

Save the date for something new and exciting! The Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma is happy to present their first annual fundraising event Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. The event will feature dinner and a production of “The ‘Benefit’ of Murder” by Larry Hyatt.

“We used to host our Bud and Burger Championship event, but we wanted to try something different this year,” said Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma President Todd LeCompte. “Jason Bergeron came up with the idea of a murder mystery dinner theater, and we think it will be a great way to fundraise. We are really looking forward to it.” Participants will be able to purchase tables with a served dinner while they enjoy watching an exciting ‘Whodunnit’ performance.

Tickets are expected to come available soon, so be on the lookout for more details on how to purchase yours. Please visit The Sunrise Rotary Club of Houma’s Facebook or website for further information.