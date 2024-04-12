Support local athletes at the 1st Annual Friends of South Terrebonne Cook-Off

Come show your support for the Gators at the 1st Annual Friends of South Terrebonne Cook-Off!

The Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM in Downtown Houma. Everyone is invited to enjoy live music from Cassie and Johnny, DJ Rhett, and EPIC throughout the day, along with delicious food.

$10 entry fee gets you access to taste a variety of different dishes from all the competing teams. There will be Appetizer, Main Dish, and Dessert categories. There will be prizes awarded for the top three in each category.

Alongside homemade dishes and live music, the Friends of South Terrebonne will host a BYOP (Bring Your Own Partner) Corn Hole Tournament at 2:00 PM by the Houma Courthouse.

Don’t miss this chance to support local students! All proceeds will go towards South Terrebonne High School athletics. For more information, please contact emartin1@bellsouth.net.