Support local families at the 4th Annual Wings for the Win Cook-Off

Calling all wing lovers! It’s time for the 4th Annual “Wings for the Win” Cook-Off, benefiting local families with children in the NICU. The event will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Southdown Plantation in Houma.

“I had a child born extremely premature, and we spent 147 days driving back and forth to the NICU in New Orleans before we were able to come home. We realized then how emotionally, mentally, and financially taxing having a child in the NICU can be,” explained event founder Tricia Pizzolato prior to the event in 2023. “We had started a little backyard wing cooking competition with our friends, and thought– we could really turn this into a big event to help NICU families, so Wings for the Win was born. There are so many families that are put in this position, and we are all part of a team and want to help these families out.”

Cook-off teams will be competing in three wing-cooking categories: grilled, smoked, and fried. Wings for the Win will also include a live auction, a petting zoo, a bounce house, face painting, and more. Attendees can also enjoy live music by Noc Nu & Da Wild Matous. All of the proceeds from Wings for the Win go to benefit families from the tri-parish area with a baby who is a long-term patient in the NICU.

“We are really excited to bring this event back to the Houma area,” said organizer Jill Ganier. “We are expanding this year and making it even more family-friendly. We can’t wait to see the community come out and support the cause.”

Entry to Wings for the Win is $10, and kids are $5. All ages are welcome to attend. For more information about the upcoming event, please visit the Wings for the Win Facebook page, or email wingsforthewin@yahoo.com.