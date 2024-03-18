Support local women and children in need at The Haven’s Spring Gala this Saturday

The Haven’s hallmark fundraiser, the Spring Gala presented by the Thibodaux Regional Health Center, is this Saturday!

“On behalf of Thibodaux Regional Health System, our Board of Directors, and other special guests, I invite you to join us this Saturday for a special evening of food, spirits, and music,” reads a statement from Julie Pellegrin, Executive Director of The Haven. “Money raised at this event is a vital source of funding that ensures a local refuge for abused women and children. It is only through the generosity of our concerned citizens that The Haven continues to be able to provide for the emotional, physical, and safety needs of abused women and children. Thank you so much for supporting our cause and making this event possible!”

The Haven’s Spring Gala will take place Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Delicious delicacies will be provided by celebrity chefs and local restaurants, as well as an open bar and live and silent auctions. There will also be live entertainment by The CaneBreakers. Tickets can be purchased here.

About The Haven: Since 1993, The Haven has been providing safety, advocacy, crisis response, and education to survivors of sexual assault and domestic, dating, and family violence. The organization proudly serve Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption parishes. The mission of The Haven is to “empower survivors of family violence and sexual assault to live safe, independent, and violence free lives.” The Haven is dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence by changing attitudes and beliefs in order for all people to live free from the threat of violence.

For more information about The Haven and their upcoming Spring Gala, please visit their Facebook or website.