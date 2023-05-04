Support Nicholls Cheerleading at their Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo!

Come support Nicholls State University Cheer Teams at their Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo Fundraiser! The event will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2023 at Morans Marina, 288 Flotation Canal Road, Fourchon.

The official statement about the event is as follows: “Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo is a fundraiser that will support the Cheer Teams at Nicholls State University. The teams consist of a Coed Cheer Team, an All-Girl Cheer Team, and the Colonel Tillou Mascot Program. The Cheer Teams are supporters of Nicholls Athletic events, Red Out Fridays, Community Events, and so much more. The group has set long and short-term goals in an effort to progress the program, some of which include individual scholarships, team travel, competition, and ultimately a practice facility. All proceeds will benefit the Nicholls State University Colonel Athletic Association.” The divisions for the fishing rodeo will be as follows:

Inland Petite Colonels (12 and under): Redfish, Speckled Trout, White Trout, Catfish, Anything Goes

Redfish, Speckled Trout, White Trout, Catfish, Anything Goes Inland Colonels Anglers: Redfish, Speckled Trout, Bull Red, Drum

Redfish, Speckled Trout, Bull Red, Drum Offshore Colonels All Anglers: Cobia, Dolphin Fish, Mangrove Snapper, Black Fin Tuna

Cobia, Dolphin Fish, Mangrove Snapper, Black Fin Tuna Kayak Division All Anglers: Redfish (under 27″), Speckled Trout

Tickets for the event are $25 each and include a meal. Tickets are available for purchase at Nicholls Athletics Department, from any Nicholls Cheerleader, and at Moran’s Marina. Shirts will also be for sale, $20 for a short sleeve and $25 for a long sleeve. Donor opportunities are still available as well, please contact Nicholls Athletics Department or visit Nicholls Cheerleading Facebook more information.