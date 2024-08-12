Support the Louisiana seafood industry at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Seafood Feast

Community members are invited to come out and support delicious local seafood at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce later this week!

The local organization will host a lunch event from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 6133 HWY 311 in Houma (outside of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce) in celebration of some of the best seafood Terrebonne Parish has to offer.

David Chauvin’s Seafood Company and Luke’s Seafood from Dulac will be offering a wide variety of local seafood available for purchase, including fresh crabs, crab burgers, shrimp spaghetti sauce, and much more. Everyone is invited to the event, not exclusively Chamber members.

“Two of our members, David Chauvin’s Seafood and Luke’s Seafood came to us and said that they wanted to host an event in town supporting the local industry,” explained Nicol Montiville, CEO of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “We thought the Summer Seafood Feast would be the perfect way to help promote some local seafood businesses, and we are especially excited about the delicious fresh seafood!”

The full menu for the Summer Seafood Feast is as follows:

Luke’s Seafood Specials Crab Burger with Fries – $13 Crab Burger (2 per pack) – $20 Soft Shell Crabs (3 per pack) – $20 Live Blue Crabs – Market Price Seafood Box – $45

David Chauvin’s Seafood Company Specials Jumbo Shrimp 5 lbs – $20 Softshell Shrimp 2 lbs – $20 Shrimp Dip 16 oz – $26 Shrimp Boulette Eggrolls (3 per pack) – $15 Hand-Peeled Large Shrimp 1 lbs – $10 Shrimp Boulette Mix 16 oz – $24 Shrimp Patties (2 per pack) – $15 Shrimp Spaghetti Sauce 16 oz – $15 Dried Shrimp – $4 (2 oz) $8 (4 oz) $12 (6 oz) $24 (1 lb)



Food items from the Summer Seafood Feast can also be purchased and reserved in advance here.

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce has been working to actively support local businesses and improve quality of life for over 105 years, especially through events like their Summer Seafood Feast. “From government advocacy to networking events, the Chamber provides its members with the opportunity to strengthen their business and their community,” reads a statement from their website.

For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce via Facebook or their website.