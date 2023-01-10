Support your local animal shelter at Trivia Night this Saturday

On Saturday, January 14, The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is hosting a “Paws for a Cause” Trivia Night at Bayou Blue Hall at 6:00 p.m..

“This is our first event since 2019 due to COVID shutdowns,” said an organizer of the event. “The last trivia night was a huge success and lots of fun, so we are looking forward to this one.”

The evening will also include a half & half raffle, food and drink, and a first place prize of a $50 Outback Steakhouse gift card for each member of the winning team.

The event is sponsored by People’s Drug Store of Houma and 100 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter. These donations will help to support homeless pets and programs to increase owner retention. “We are only as successful as our community allows us to be,” the same organizer stated. “Supporting the animal shelter through activities like this allows us to purchase life-saving equipment and materials for pet owners and the shelter.”

Registration for trivia teams (maximum of 6 people) is $25 per person from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the door. Participants may also register by calling (985) 981-0457 or emailing FTASinfo@gmail.com.





