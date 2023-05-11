Swamp Stomp Music Series presents musicians Jason Frey and Friends

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 20, 2023! The Swamp Stomp Music Series is excited to present their next musical performance, Jason Frey and Friends. The band will perform at Gina’s At The Legion in Thibodaux from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. This event is entirely free and all ages are welcome!

“Our Swamp Stomp Music Series was born out of a desire to provide more opportunities for people In the region to be exposed to Cajun music,” said Cajun Music Preservation Society co-founder Misty Leigh McElroy. “We turned the former Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Festival into an ongoing, free music series throughout the year so more people could attend and enjoy.” The Swamp Stomp Musical Series will host multiple free concerts throughout 2023 for locals to attend.

In addition to these concerts, The Cajun Music Preservation Society hosts “Cajun Jams” every first and third Wednesday of the month from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Gina’s At The Legion. These casual, family-friendly events are an opportunity for anyone to come out and play Cajun music with their fellow community members. “Anyone, of any age, skill set, or musical background is welcome to come out and play at the Jams,” says McElroy. Even if you do not play an instrument, locals are invited to come out and enjoy the music and dancing.

For more information about the upcoming Swamp Stomp Music Series performance or the Cajun Jams, please visit the Cajun Music Preservation Society Facebook. Come out for this incredible Cajun dance hall experience!