Swamp Stomp Music Series summer performances wrap up next weekend with Jimmy Breaux & Friends

Music lovers– grab your dancing shoes for another unforgettable performance next Saturday!



The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites you and your family to the final performance of the 2024 Summer Louisiana Swamp Stomp Music Series, featuring Jimmy Breaux & Friends. The concert is completely free and will take place at Gina’s At The Legion in Thibodaux on August 24, 2024, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

The goal of the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make traditional Cajun music available to the public as much as possible. The society, which was founded in 2014, began when several local cultural enthusiasts noticed there was a need to promote local Cajun music in our area.

Although Jimmy Breaux & Friends’ performance this Saturday will complete the 2024 Summer Swamp Stomp Music Series, there are still lots of events over the year to enjoy– including the recurring Cajun Music Jams, which take place on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Gina’s At The Legion. The Cajun Music Jams are free and open to the public, with all ages and experience levels welcome.

For more information, please visit the Cajun Music Preservation Society on Facebook.