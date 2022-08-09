Swing for scholarships at Fletcher’s Inaugural Golf Tournament

Fletcher Technical Community College will host their Inaugural Golf Tournament on Monday, November 14, at Ellendale Country Club. Hosted by the Fletcher Foundation, the tournament will kick off with check in at 10 a.m., followed by tee time at 11 a.m. Fletcher is currently accepting registration for the four-person scramble at $150 per person, or $600 per team.

Team registration includes greens fees, gold carts, driving range fees, lunch, ditty bag, games on course, team photo and tournament specialty item. The tournament is a fundraising initiative to benefit Fletcher’s student scholarship program. The deadline to register for the Inaugural Golf Tournament is October 14. For sponsorship information click here.