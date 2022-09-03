Swing into Labor Day with Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex

Labor day weekend is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex invites you to pull out your racket and tennis ball for its Strictly Labor Day Tennis Extravaganza. The event will be held at the tennis complex on Monday, September 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Led by Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex Coaches, the two hour event will feature games and contests, racket tune ups, prizes, door prizes, free bottled water, and fun. The extravaganza is open to adults and juniors who are at match player level. Admission to the event is $15 per person, $25 for a family of two, and $30 for families of three or more.

Registration for the Strictly Tennis Extravaganza is not required but is welcomed. For more information or register, text (985) 855-2090 or (985) 860-4109.