Take charge of your health at Live Well Bayou

Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invite the community to take charge of their health by participating in Live Well Bayou. This free community event, presented by Cenac, includes cancer screenings for four different types of cancer, including breast, prostate, colorectal, and skin cancer.

Blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol checks will also be available as well as health vendors, food, music and fun activities for the entire family. The event will take place on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Appointments are required. To make an appointment at Live Well Bayou, please call (985) 239-5739 or visit pogo.marybird.com. Learn more by visiting marybird.org/livewellbayou