Take the HiSET with Terrebonne Parish Adult Education

Tropical Update: The tropics are waking up
August 28, 2022

Bayou Cane Adult Education is offering two HiSET testing opportunities this week on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, August 30, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 31, at 8:30 a.m.

Students can schedule to take the practice test by calling (985) 303-4842. “By taking the HiSET Exam, you can earn a state-issued high school equivalency credential which you can use to advance your career, join the military, begin a training program or continue your education. Affordable, accessible and flexible, the HiSET Exam is the fastest-growing high school equivalency test,” according tot the HiSET website.  Bayou Cane Adult Education is a part of the Terrebonne Parish School Board, providing HiSET, ESL, and work training through L.E. Fletcher.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 27, 2022

Popular Angola Rodeo Returns this October

Read more