Take the HiSET with Terrebonne Parish Adult Education

Bayou Cane Adult Education is offering two HiSET testing opportunities this week on the following dates:

Tuesday, August 30, at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31, at 8:30 a.m.

Students can schedule to take the practice test by calling (985) 303-4842. “By taking the HiSET Exam, you can earn a state-issued high school equivalency credential which you can use to advance your career, join the military, begin a training program or continue your education. Affordable, accessible and flexible, the HiSET Exam is the fastest-growing high school equivalency test,” according tot the HiSET website. Bayou Cane Adult Education is a part of the Terrebonne Parish School Board, providing HiSET, ESL, and work training through L.E. Fletcher.