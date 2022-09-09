Tawasi Antiques and Art Show kicks off today

The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show will open its doors this morning, September 9 at 10 a.m. The event will showcase antique and art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun three day event in Thibodaux.



The 45th annual show will include a variety of antiques including furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, jewelry, linens, maps, and more. Admission is $10 per person and grants entry for all three days.

The antiques and art show will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium in  Thibodaux. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

