Tawasi Antiques and Art Show Visits Thibodaux Sept. 9-11

The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show showcases antique & art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun 3-day event and will stop in Thibodaux next weekend!

Join the art show at the 45th annual show that includes a variety of antiques including furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, jewelry, linens, maps, and more! Admission is $10 per person and is good for all three days.

The show happens at Warren Harang Auditorium located at 310 N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Times are Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.