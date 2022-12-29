TCOA announces Parishwide Bingo event

The Terrebonne Council on Aging announced a Parishwide Bingo event for Terrebonne Parish residents age 60, and older. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. A $1 donation will be collected for admission, lunch is included. Live music will be provided by Bob Josey.

The Parishwide Bingo event consist of ten regular games, and one blackout game. Bingo cards will be sold for $1 each, with a 20 card maximum per player. All players must be present by 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at any TCOA senior center location or at the TCOA Main Office, located at 995 West Tunnel Blvd. Tickets can be purchased at the door, however, tickets purchased the day of do not guarantee a meal.

Transportation is provided for senior center participants only, and must be arranged with your TCOA center manager by Thursday, January 5, 2023. The Houma Municipal Auditorium is located at 880 Verret Street in Houma.