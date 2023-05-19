TCU Food Bank announces important schedule changes

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank has recently announced a schedule change. Effective June 19, 2023, the TCU Food Bank 922 Sunset Avenue will no longer distribute groceries on Mondays.

As stated on their Facebook, “We have added a few new off-site distributions throughout the parish, with additional sites to come, the need for distributions at the main campus on Mondays is better utilized in processing groceries for distribution at these off-sites. We are being prudent with the resources at our disposal and are affording more widespread distribution sites in the surrounding region.” Read below to see the list of all distribution sites throughout the region:

Fletcher (Schriever): 1st Tuesday of the month

Fletcher (Thibodaux): 1st Thursday of the month

Dulac Community Center: 2nd Tuesday of the month

Bayou Blue Assembly of God: 2nd Thursday of the month

God's House of Prayer (Chauvin): 3rd Thursday of the month

Gheens Community Center: 3rd Saturday of the month

TCU Food Bank (Houma): Every Wednesday afternoon and Saturday mornings

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office (Gray, effective 6/10/23): 2nd Saturday of the month

Please remember you can only receive groceries once a month, from whichever distribution site you choose. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank Facebook.