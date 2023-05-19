TCU Food Bank announces important schedule changes

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank has recently announced a schedule change. Effective June 19, 2023, the TCU Food Bank 922 Sunset Avenue will no longer distribute groceries on Mondays.
As stated on their Facebook, “We have added a few new off-site distributions throughout the parish, with additional sites to come, the need for distributions at the main campus on Mondays is better utilized in processing groceries for distribution at these off-sites. We are being prudent with the resources at our disposal and are affording more widespread distribution sites in the surrounding region.” Read below to see the list of all distribution sites throughout the region:
Please remember you can only receive groceries once a month, from whichever distribution site you choose. For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank Facebook.