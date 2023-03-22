TCU Food Bank presents Finger Food Theater: “The Glass Mendacity”

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) is proud to present Finger Food Theater, which will feature a production of “The Glass Mendacity,” a hilarious parody of Tennessee Williams’s most famous plays. The play will star nationally-renowned Louisiana actor John “Spud” McConnell as “Big Daddy.”

“The play is essentially three Tennessee Williams plays– The Glass Menagerie, A Streetcar named Desire, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof– all put into one,” explained McConnell. “We will perform it in the reader’s theater style, meaning we will be in full costume on set, but reading from scripts. It is a truly hilarious comedy.” Lead actor McConnell has appeared in more than 40 films over his career, alongside recurring roles in several television shows. Most notably, however, McConnell put on a one-man play entitled “The Kingfish,” which popularly ran for thirty years. Other cast members in the TCU’s production of “The Glass Mendacity” are Stephanie Kenney Gomez as Big Mama Amanada DuBois, Larry Hyatt as Stanley Kowalski, Jillian Vedros as Maggie the Cat, Mike Gros as Mitch, Katie Waguespack as Laura, and Liz Folse as Blanche DuBoise Kowalski.

Terrebonne Churches United’s “The Glass Mendacity” is part of Finger Food Theater, meaning audience members will be able to enjoy a wide range of finger foods and beverages included in the price of their ticket. Tickets are $40, however for an extra $20 audience members can reserve a lounge chair or recliner in the front row with wait staff included.

“The Glass Mendacity” will take place at 200 Moffett Road (the Event Center) and will open on April 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., with additional performances on April 15 at 7:00 p.m. and April 16 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased here ahead of time here. For more information, call (985) 851-5523.