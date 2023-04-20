In coordination with Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s week-long Earth Day celebration, “Love the Boot Week”, join Thibodaux Main Street as they team up to clean up Downtown Thibodaux! Volunteers will be picking up litter, pulling weeds, and sprucing up downtown in time for a line up of spring events. The first 25 volunteers that register and show up on event day receive a free “Love the Boot” t-shirt courtesy of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Volunteers will meet in the parking lot on the corner of West 4th & St. Louis Streets (across from the Registrar of Voters Office) to receive supplies and clean up locations at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023. Supplies such as trash bags, grabbers, gloves, and brooms will be provided, but you are free to bring any tools or supplies you think may help in your clean up efforts. Bottled water and restroom access available for the duration of the event.
Each individual volunteer must register. If you have a group participating, you may note in “additional comments” below the names of the volunteers in your group to ensure that you are assigned to the same clean up location. The registration form can be found here.
According to their website, Keep Louisiana Beautiful brings people together to build and sustain vibrant, clean communities. Through programs and a statewide network of affiliates, Keep Louisiana Beautiful provides the right tools and resources to prevent litter, reduce waste, increase recycling, and protect the natural resources of our communities. The organization’s mission is to promote personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.