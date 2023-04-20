In coordination with Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s week-long Earth Day celebration, “Love the Boot Week”, join Thibodaux Main Street as they team up to clean up Downtown Thibodaux! Volunteers will be picking up litter, pulling weeds, and sprucing up downtown in time for a line up of spring events. The first 25 volunteers that register and show up on event day receive a free “Love the Boot” t-shirt courtesy of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.



Volunteers will meet in the parking lot on the corner of West 4th & St. Louis Streets (across from the Registrar of Voters Office) to receive supplies and clean up locations at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023. Supplies such as trash bags, grabbers, gloves, and brooms will be provided, but you are free to bring any tools or supplies you think may help in your clean up efforts. Bottled water and restroom access available for the duration of the event.