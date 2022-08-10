Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade Scheduled for October 15

A festival and parade highlighting local tradition, culture and history mark the pinnacle of Terrebonne Parish’s year-long bicentennial celebration.

The Terrebonne Bicentennial Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., throughout the streets of Downtown Houma. The festival will include various elements highlighting “the Good Earth,” including music on two stages, storytelling by members of Finding Our Roots African American Museum, and Houma United Nation’s drum performance. In addition, the Cultural Tent Area will showcase live demonstrations of wood carving, and basket weaving, as well as display historical collections and information about the parish’s history.

Admission to the festival is free. Delicious Cajun cuisine, drinks, and merchandise from local businesses and organizations will be available for purchase. The parade route will travel from Town Hall along Barrow Street towards Main Street. It will turn left on Main Street until it reaches the Courthouse Square. The parade is set to feature vintage vehicles and costumes that also celebrate our history.

“The Terrebonne Bicentennial Festival and Parade is a celebration of our parish for the last 200 years,” Parish President Gordon Dove said. “While those years have been filled with many challenges, it has also been filled with rich culture, growth, and the creation of deep roots for families in our area. We are excited to bring people together to enjoy what makes Terrebonne Parish great – local food, great music, rich history, and community.”

Any proceeds will be utilized by The Helio Foundation for the beautification of Terrebonne Parish.